CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

City Council seeks $5M to help South LA recover from bomb squad blast

By City News Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PjJlo_0c3y1LOO00

The Los Angeles City Council Tuesday passed a motion introduced by Councilman Curren Price to identify $5 million in funding — some of which would come from the Los Angeles Police Department budget — to help a South Los Angeles neighborhood recover from a massive explosion set off by an LAPD bomb squad error that injured 17 people and forced many residents from their homes.

The June 30 detonation of a large cache of fireworks on East 27th Street, near San Pedro Street, sent 17 residents and first responders to hospitals, destroyed a bomb squad truck and damaged 22 residences, 13 businesses and 37 vehicles.

Emergency Management Department General Manager Carol Parks told the Los Angeles Police Commission on Tuesday that 88 people are still displaced from their homes awaiting repairs.

“Our neighbors face an uphill battle and a tough road ahead for years to come,” Price said when he introduced the motion on Sept. 1.

“Long before this disaster, they faced systemic inequality, structural barriers and racial disparities that have been exacerbated in the wake of this disgraceful LAPD action. We need our own version of a Marshall Plan that is going to bring stability to the lives of those affected, revitalize and uplift our neighborhood once and for all.”

The motion, which was seconded by Councilmen Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Mark Ridley-Thomas, instructed the chief legislative analyst and the city administrative officer to identify $5 million to the recovery effort and establish a Neighborhood Recovery Center with additional services to support residents’ needs, including infrastructure improvements, mental health services, job and workforce development, access to children’s services and business grants.

Price’s motion requests that some of the funding for the relief effort come from the LAPD’s $1.76 billion budget.

According to Michael Hoffman, special agent in charge of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Los Angeles office, the LAPD’s containment vessel was designed to handle repeated detonations of 19 pounds of TNT equivalent at a time or a single detonation of 33 pounds of explosives before being returned to its manufacturer for analysis.

But the LAPD bomb squad miscalculated the amount of fireworks placed into a containment vessel, resulting in a massive explosion that damaged several residences in South Los Angeles. Officers had loaded the truck with 39.85 pounds of explosives, Hoffman said. LAPD personnel visually estimated the weight of the explosives to be about 16 pounds.

Following the blast, Price provided relief to displaced and impacted residents through a $1 million emergency relief fund using dollars from his council office.

The city has received about 200 claims for damages from community members, Parks told the Police Commission on Tuesday.

Twenty-six claims have been paid, and about 25 are pending payment. The City Attorney’s Office is waiting for more information before processing 128 of the claims.

Residents last Thursday protested in front of their boarded-up homes, which remained unrepaired by the city, to demand the city accelerate the timeline for the repairs.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

LA Police Commission to consider $18.5M plan to improve handling of protests

The Los Angeles Police Commission Tuesday will review a report from the police department outlining a $18.5 million plan to improve how it handles protests and civil unrest. The department had initially submitted a budget of $66.7 million to incorporate 106 recommendations from three reports that found the department mishandled aspects of its response to last year’s protests against racism and police brutality sparked by the May 25, 2020, killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA Police Commission president blasts officers refusing COVID vaccine

The president of the civilian Los Angeles Police Commission Tuesday called on the department’s personnel to get vaccinated, calling it “extremely dubious” that more than 2,000 of them are planning to seek religious exemptions from the city’s vaccination mandate for municipal employees. “I personally find it appalling that the personnel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Woman fleeing after altercation shot by Long Beach school safety officer

A woman involved in an altercation was shot by a Long Beach Unified School District safety officer as she attempted to flee Monday and was hospitalized in critical condition. Long Beach Police Department officers responded at 3:12 p.m. to the area of Spring Street and Palo Verde Avenue near Millikan High School regarding a shooting and when they arrived they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso after she was shot by the school safety officer, said Long Beach Police spokesman Brandon Fahey.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
HeySoCal

Largest unhoused development in LA history breaks ground in Skid Row

A housing project in Skid Row that officials say will be the largest homeless housing development in Los Angeles history broke ground Tuesday. The Weingart Towers, which will include a 19-story high-rise at 555- 561 S. Crocker St. and a 12-story high-rise at 554-562 S. San Pedro St., will offer a total of 382 units to people experiencing homelessness. The development will offer more than three times the number of units in the second largest development funded by Proposition HHH, a ballot initiative passed in November 2016 to use $1.2 billion to build 10,000 units for homeless Angelenos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA County renews ban on commercial evictions through Jan. 31

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to extend a moratorium on evictions of commercial tenants through the end of January, but residential tenants are expected to lose similar protections under state law this week. Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, who recommended renewing protections for retail and industrial tenants who...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curren Price
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Squad#Lapd#Tnt#The Police Commission
HeySoCal

LASD searching for missing San Fernando woman

Sheriff’s detectives continued searching Sunday for a 24-year-old woman last seen near a hospital in the city of San Fernando. Ashley Katelyn Cobain was last seen about 9 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Pacific Hospital, at 9449 San Fernando Road, according to Deputy Shawn Du Busky of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
SAN FERNANDO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
HeySoCal

LAPD investigates swatting incident at Mid-City residence

Police Thursday were called to a Mid-City residence in an apparent swatting incident. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at about 9:30 a.m. to a residence in the 2100 block of Wellington Road, near Washington Boulevard, on reports of a possible suicide attempt, according to a department statement. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Rep. Karen Bass makes run for LA mayor official

Rep. Karen Bass made it official Monday, announcing her candidacy for mayor of Los Angeles in 2022. “Our city is facing a public health, safety and economic crisis in homelessness that has evolved into a humanitarian emergency,” Bass, D-Los Angeles, said in a statement announcing her candidacy. “I’ve spent my entire life bringing groups of people together in coalitions to solve complex problems and produce concrete change — especially in times of crisis. Los Angeles is my home. With my whole heart, I’m ready. Let’s do this — together. I’m running for mayor.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

2 Pasadena residents, 2 Los Angeles residents named MacArthur Fellows

Four Southland residents — two filmmakers, a film scholar/archivist and a digital media scholar — were among 25 MacArthur Fellows announced Tuesday. “As we emerge from the shadows of the past two years, this class of 25 Fellows helps us reimagine what’s possible,” Cecilia Conrad, director of the Fellows program at the MacArthur Foundation, said in a statement. “They demonstrate that creativity has no boundaries. It happens in all fields of endeavor, among the relatively young and more seasoned, in Iowa and Puerto Rico.
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy