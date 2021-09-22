CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama and Costa Rica arrest dozens over migrant smuggling network

By Metro US
Metro International
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE/PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – Authorities in Costa Rica and Panama said on Tuesday they detained more than 40 people suspected of operating a cross-country people-trafficking organization by smuggling migrants overland to the United States. The network handled migrants from Asian and African countries and to a lesser extent people...

www.metro.us

