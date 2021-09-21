Charlotte's Web Launches New Hemp CBD Gummies
Daily Wellness, THC-Free and Immunity double the Company's leading gummy product offerings. DENVER, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Charlotte's Web, Inc., ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company"), the market leader in full-spectrum hemp extract wellness products, today announced the addition of three new Charlotte's Web™ Gummies. New Daily Wellness, THC-Free and Immunity gummies now are available online and begin shipping to many of the Company's 14,000 retail partners across the United States next month.www.anchoragepress.com
