Charlotte, NC

Charlotte's Web Launches New Hemp CBD Gummies

By Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.
Anchorage Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Wellness, THC-Free and Immunity double the Company's leading gummy product offerings. DENVER, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Charlotte's Web, Inc., ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company"), the market leader in full-spectrum hemp extract wellness products, today announced the addition of three new Charlotte's Web™ Gummies. New Daily Wellness, THC-Free and Immunity gummies now are available online and begin shipping to many of the Company's 14,000 retail partners across the United States next month.

www.anchoragepress.com

