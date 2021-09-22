CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toast prices IPO at $40 a share — way above estimated range — for $20 billion valuation

Toast Inc., a restaurant-focused payments company, priced its initial public offering at $40 a share late Tuesday, significantly above its expected range of $34 to $36 apiece. That range had already been raised from the original $30 to $33 a share.

