Some of tabletop's biggest studios had new games to show at this year's Gen Con, including Funko Games, which has two fan-favorite franchises as part of their new lineup. Those new announcements included a new game based on The Warriors, but the biggest reveal was two-fold, as not only is Prospero Hall creating a game based on Jurassic World, but it will be a legacy game as well. We don't have much else other than a logo, though we do have a release timeframe, which is set currently for the Summer of 2022, and you can see a tease of the T-Rex from the game below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO