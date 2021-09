CLEVELAND – Tony La Russa stood in the dugout, soaking in the moment as the Chicago White Sox celebrated winning their first AL Central title since 2008. The Hall of Fame manager came out of retirement for moments like this, but it was still hard for him to believe it was real. The White Sox clinched the division with a 7-2 win over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday in the opener of a doubleheader split that ended with a 5-3 loss.

