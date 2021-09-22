Why Netflix’s The Chair Falls Short

If you give a man a fish, he will eat for a day but if you teach a man to fish he will get caught up in the politics of higher education and be paying off his student loans for years to come– or so Netflix’s new dramedy, The Chair, leads one to believe. This new six episode ride into the world of the almost Ivy League Pembrooke College’s English Department was the brainchild of actor turned writer Amanda Peet. Peet began writing partially out of a fear of aging out the industry. Peet originally set out to write a romantic comedy for actor and writer Jay Duplass after working with him on the series Togetherness but could not stop thinking about the rich comedic playground of the clashing of generationally separated learned liberals. Peet gushed: “I loved this idea of having young idealists, then people whose idealism had softened, then older folks who once thought of themselves as progressive but are now just seen as part of the system, part of the white patriarchy. I thought that could be rich territory for a workplace comedy.” So Peet said goodbye to her When Harry Met Sally vibes and instead started to think more The Office and Parks and Rec type thoughts. Peet’s research would lead her to the perfect collaborator and co-writer.