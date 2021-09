I mean, I don’t even know what to say. You watched the game. Well, maybe not all of it. Maybe you were able to get through the first half of play and said to yourself at halftime, “It’s only a two score deficit. We can go on a run in the second half and make this a ballgame.” Oh, you glass-half-full kind of optimist, you. However, even the most positive minded Dolphins’ fans had to find themselves muttering curse words under their breath – or possibly even screaming them at the top of their lungs – after Buffalo continued to assert their dominance over Miami in the second half of that so-called contest en route to a 35-0 drubbing.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO