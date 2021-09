No more talk. No more drama. No more manufactured storylines. It's time to get balls in the air and begin the 2020 2021 Ryder Cup. Well, actually, we still have a ways to go, as the leadup to the Ryder Cup remains the longest leadup to any major golf event on the schedule. Silver lining: that gives you more time to peruse odds boards and shop around for the best lines on your bets for the week.