SEBRING – Known throughout the State of Florida as one of the best swimming events that many schools mark on their calendars to attend, the Blackman Invitational did not disappoint in the energy and excitement that the event generated in friendly competition, even after a year layoff due to COVID-19. Sunny skies blessed the day as beach balls and body surfing as well as Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody to set the tone were some of the highlights during the day that saw representation from twelve schools, but there was racing, points were kept and trophies were given out, so naturally there was some good spirited competition in which in the end found that the Lake Placid Green Dragons swept the boys and girls classes.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO