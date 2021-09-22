Singer-Collaborative Vegan Sneakers

Billie Eilish may have left her green hair behind, but it looks like she's still a fan of the hue as it's showing up in her new collaboration with Air Jordan. On September 20, Billie announced the long-awaited partnership on Instagram, sharing that she designed two styles of Air Jordans for the collab: a pair of Air Jordan 1 KO and a pair of Air Jordan 15. "I am SO excited to finally share my two Air Jordan silhouettes with you!!" Billie wrote. "I've always loved @jumpman23 and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these."

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO