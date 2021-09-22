CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer-Collaborative Vegan Sneakers

Billie Eilish works in collaboration with Jordan Brand, launching her own iterations of the notable Air Jordan 1 KO and the Air Jordan 15 sneaker models for the season. Both of the shoes are true to the design language of the young pop star. The shoes are made entirely from...

POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
Teen Vogue

Billie Eilish’s Air Jordan Collaboration Includes Two 100% Vegan Silhouettes — Photos

Billie Eilish may have left her green hair behind, but it looks like she's still a fan of the hue as it's showing up in her new collaboration with Air Jordan. On September 20, Billie announced the long-awaited partnership on Instagram, sharing that she designed two styles of Air Jordans for the collab: a pair of Air Jordan 1 KO and a pair of Air Jordan 15. "I am SO excited to finally share my two Air Jordan silhouettes with you!!" Billie wrote. "I've always loved @jumpman23 and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these."
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 11 Low IE "Bred" Returning Soon: Official Photos

Throughout the history of Jordan Brand, there are certain silhouettes that have gotten a whole family of models that complement the original offering. For example, the Air Jordan 11 has offshoot versions like the Air Jordan 11 Low and the Air Jordan 11 Low IE. The Low IE has some pretty interesting lore and it also has some great offerings, including the OG "Bred" model that fans have been clamoring for. This year, it was announced that the shoe would make a comeback, and now, the official images are finally here.
Billie Eilish
WWD

Billie Eilish Teams With Nike on Sustainable Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Billie Eilish and Nike are teaming on a collection of sustainable sneakers. The Grammy-winning artist has partnered with the sneaker giant on two Air Jordan styles that are 100 percent vegan and made from 20 percent recycled materials. The monochromatic sneakers come in a bright neon green and a tan color, two of Eilish’s signature hues.More from WWDMade in GermanyPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection “These are the best shape with everything; with pants, with shorts, with skirts and with dresses. I love these shoes and and I...
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Will Release the Air Jordan 5 ‘Orange Blaze’ Next Week

Jordan Brand is giving the iconic Air Jordan 5 a bold new look this fall season. The athletic giant confirmed via Nike’s SNKRS release calendar that the “Orange Blaze” makeup of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe will hit shelves next week. The shoe features a sail-based color scheme on the premium leather upper and unlike traditional Jordan 5 styles, the ankle collar is constructed of a netted mesh material also seen on the side panels. The shoe’s standout details are the 3M reflective silver tongue that’s paired with an “Orange Blaze” Jumpman logo and a matching orange midsole with speckled shark teeth...
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6 “Bordeaux” Releases Tomorrow

After first being teased in early November 2020, the Air Jordan 6 “Bordeaux” is finally set to release tomorrow, September 4th. Unquestionably inspired by one of its immediate predecessor’s inaugural styles, the Jordan 6‘s predominantly greyscale arrangement looks right at home on Tinker Hatfield’s fourth design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line. As with the Air Jordan 7, the titular “Bordeaux” hue makes an appearance on the neoprene tongue, the geometric pattern on the tongue, the spine and outsole. Some sneaker enthusiasts may criticize Team Jumpman’s decision to overhaul #23’s sixth model with another silhouette’s colorway, but the choice seems fitting given the AJ VI’s 30th anniversary.
TrendHunter.com

Durable Holiday-Ready Sneakers

Converse Addict introduces its newest designs for the Holiday 2021 season, showcasing a slew of collaborative projects along with names such as Jack Purcell and Richardson. The new offerings are packed with original detailing, boosted materials, and more. A standout sneaker in the pack is the simplistic low-top sneakers made...
TrendHunter.com

Hiding Logo Canvas Sneakers

CDG Play and Converse work in collaboration once again and this time, the duo introduces new iterations of the All Star High and All Star Low sneaker models. The two brands have worked on these silhouettes before and are no strangers to the iconic sneaker models. This time around, the...
TrendHunter.com

Graffiti-Inspired Debossed Sneakers

Skater Sean Pablo works in collaboration with Converse on a new iteration of the One Star Pro sneaker model as he adds his own design perspective to the iconic silhouette. The base foundation boasts a bright hue of red, which is inspired by the skater's personal style. The design is...
inthrill.com

Sneaker Shopping With Trippie Redd

Trippie Redd returns to Sneaker Shopping. He makes his return after 3 years at Wish in Atlanta with Joe La Puma. The two talks about his passion for Jordan 4s, LeBron James sneakers, his love for Nike SB Dunks and more. Check out the latest episode above.
TrendHunter.com

All-Black Synthetic Sneakers

New Balance introduces a new iteration of the signature 327 sneaker model for the season with an all-black makeup inviting the fall season. The shoes feature a synthetic textile throughout the upper and have touches of suede and leather materials throughout for textural contrsat. The suede detail adds a structural...
TrendHunter.com

Vibrant Tonal Comfortable Sneakers

New Balance introduces three new tonal variations of the iconic 990v3 sneaker model with the unveiling of a muted black colorway, dark blue, and red. The black and navy blue options are made using the standard mesh material throughout the upper. The red colorway sways away from this and has...
TrendHunter.com

Stark Tonal Fiery Sneakers

New Balance spotlights the 990v3 sneaker model as the latest to drop for the Fall season in a bold red colorway update. The shoes retain its usual silhouette with tonal updates that are informed with bright red mesh materials at the base foundation of the model. There are also touches...
TrendHunter.com

Old Sketch-Inspired Sneakers

Italian footwear label Pantofola d’Oro, which translates to The Golden Slipper in English, launches its new design by the name SNEAKERBALL. The new silhouette draws inspiration from an old football boot sketched out on paper by the brand's founder, Emidio Lazzarini. Dialing back to its own heritage, the old sketch...
TrendHunter.com

Houndstooth-Accented Cozy Sneakers

New Balance unveiled new patterning variations of both the 991 and the 1500 sneaker models for the fall season. The comfortable sneakers are detailed with Houndstooth patterning in a subtle manner throughout the upper. The 991 sneakers are offered in a wooly beige hue with brown accents, spotlighting the pattern...
TrendHunter.com

Knit Muted Tonal Sneakers

The adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 V2 sneaker model gets a new Mauve colorway makeover for the season. The brand prepares for the colder seasons of the year with the muted tonal palette. The upper is made from the signature PrimeKnit materials in the nominal color and is paired with black suede materials that overlay some sections.
TrendHunter.com

Secret Agent Sneaker Collections

The adidas x 007 Collection has been unveiled by the athletic brand in collaboration with the James Bond franchise to provide avid fans with a way to commemorate the upcoming film. The sneaker collection includes five new iterations of the Ultraboost 20 that each boast distinct branding along with highlights inspired by several of the characters as well as plot points and even scenes from the latest film. The collection also includes a number of apparel styles to choose from for men and women alike such as co-branded jackets, pants and shirts.
TrendHunter.com

Outdoor Durable Trail Sneakers

Hobo works in collaboration with Swiss outdoor brand MAMMUT on a new iteration of the Sapuen Low GTX trail sneaker. It boasts a low-cut design with a neutral color palette of beige, khaki, and sand, referencing the elements of nature through the hues. The breathable uppers give it a textured...
udiscovermusic.com

Billie Eilish Unveils Signature Vegan Air Jordan Sneakers

Billie Eilish has launched her own vegan Nike Air Jordan sneakers. She dropped a preview of the two styles—one lime green, the other a neutral beige–on Instagram. Both styles are “100% vegan with over 20% recycled material.”. Eilish wrote: “i am SO excited to finally share my two air jordan...
