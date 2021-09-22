CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Bringing Poke to Rice Village

By Julia Li
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTucked in the corner of Rice Village, Pokeworks recently celebrated their grand opening with an exclusive buy one, get one free offer on all poke bowls and burritos. The chain store quickly rose to popularity following their 2015 opening in Midtown Manhattan, attracting the attention of millions after a short video clip showcasing their delectable menu accumulated over 52 million views. From there, Pokeworks has expanded across North America with over fifty new locations.

