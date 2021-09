CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd’s defense came in handy on both ends of the field in Tuesday’s 2-0 girls soccer win over visiting North Marion. On a rainy night, the Eagles (4-4-1) kept the Huskies (3-8) off the scoreboard with a solid defensive effort by both the back line and two different goalkeepers, while it was a center back, Alyssa Dunn, who scored both of RCB’s goals on the offensive end.