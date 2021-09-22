Multiple Miami Hurricanes trustees 'want to move on' from head coach, per report

Manny Diaz’s Miami Hurricanes are off to a rough start in 2021, going 1-2 through 3 games. If UM doesn’t turn it around, Diaz could reportedly be looking for a new job. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald recently took a look at the state of the Miami Hurricanes football program, speaking to a group that includes a UM administrator, a former Miami All-American player, a former Canes assistant and 2 Board of Trustees members. Jackson’s report doesn’t paint a pretty picture at The U.