Microbiome-Friendly Skincare Masks

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHPPY Skin is a newly launched science-backed skincare and wellness brand that sets itself apart by leveraging the power of HPP (High Pressure Processing) to create highly effective, microbiome-friendly skincare products without heat or chemical preservatives. The brand is introducing itself to the world with four jelly-like masks: the Clarity Mask, Calming Mask, Hydrating Mask and Anti-Aging Mask. To preserve the integrity of the products, refrigeration is required, since its clean formulas are plant-powered and free from preservatives, fillers, toxins and extracts.

