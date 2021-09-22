Microbiome-Friendly Skincare Masks
HPPY Skin is a newly launched science-backed skincare and wellness brand that sets itself apart by leveraging the power of HPP (High Pressure Processing) to create highly effective, microbiome-friendly skincare products without heat or chemical preservatives. The brand is introducing itself to the world with four jelly-like masks: the Clarity Mask, Calming Mask, Hydrating Mask and Anti-Aging Mask. To preserve the integrity of the products, refrigeration is required, since its clean formulas are plant-powered and free from preservatives, fillers, toxins and extracts.www.trendhunter.com
