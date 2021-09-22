CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retired FBI agent talks tactics in search for Brian Laundrie

By Jane Monreal
FOX 4 WFTX
 7 days ago
Authorities wrapped day 4 in the search for Gabrielle Petito's boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in her disappearance and death.

The North Port Police says, so far, nothing has turned up in the multi-agency search.

Part of the challenge is the terrain itself. Retired FBI agent out of Tampa, James Castano, explains in an area that is rough and remote, like Charlton Reserve, one of the challenges is mother nature, itself. He says the Florida heat means the possibility of mosquitoes, rain, dehydration. Also, the agents and officers are often wearing body armor, carrying extra ammo and equipment, up to 50 extra pounds through that difficult terrain.

Castano says the search starts at a command post level, or command element level. He says, "They formulate a plan. It's not haphazard. It's purposeful, deliberate and like I said, depending on what type of search pattern they elect to do, depending on the terrain, and what they like to do, they'll switch the teams into groups and systematically cover each grade or each strip until they cover the whole area."

Deseret News

Did Brian Laundrie go to Alabama? Here’s what police say

Authorities in Mobile, Alabama, are still investigating reports that Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, has made his way to Alabama. There were rumors of possible sightings of Laundrie in Tillman’s Corner, which is in Mobile, Alabama. Police have not confirmed whether or not Laundrie was spotted there. Social...
Deseret News

The real reason why Florida police can’t find Brian Laundrie

The search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, will continue on Tuesday, and it looks like the focus is returning to the Carlton Reserve in Florida. Police and federal agents will head back to the Carlton Reserve Tuesday, entering from the Venice, Florida, side of the nature reserve, according to News Nation reporter Brian Entin. The FBI will lead the investigation with the North Port police helping in the case.
WDAM-TV

Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 has confirmed that police officers were searching for Brian Laundrie in Mobile after reports he was possibly spotted there. The WAFF 48 News Digital Team confirmed with a restaurant in Mobile that police officers were asking for security footage after reports that Laundrie was seen in the Tillman’s Corner area. The restaurant said that officers came by and said they were going to another restaurant that Laundrie was reportedly seen eating at.
Popculture

Gabby Petito Update: Brian Laundrie Allegedly Seen Hitchhiking After Girlfriend's Last Contact With Family

The case of Gabby Petito's disappearance continues and has been getting a lot of attention on social media, particularly from true crime enthusiasts on TikTok. While the remains that match Petito's description were found in the Grand Teton National Park on Sunday, there has not been official confirmation that it is actually the vlogger's body at this time. However, her fiancé Brian Laundrie, is currently missing. Laundrie was formally named a person of interest in the case this week, and on Saturday, he was reported missing, with his family saying that they hadn't seen or had contact with him since Tuesday.
The Independent

Someone in Brian Laundrie’s ‘inner circle’ could be helping him, says former FBI agent

A former FBI agent has said it’s possible that Brian Laundrie – the missing fiancé of van-life blogger Gabby Petito, whose death has been ruled a homicide – is receiving help to stay on the run.Bryanna Fox, a former FBI special agent and professor of criminology at the University of South Florida, speculated that either a “fan” or someone in Mr Laundrie’s “inner circle” could be helping him find food and shelter.Police have called Mr Laundrie a “person of interest” in the of Ms Petito. While police ruled her death a “homicide” after remains were found in Wyoming over...
Outsider.com

Why Police Are Reportedly No Longer Searching Florida Reserve for Gabby Petito’s Fiancée Brian Laundrie

The North Port Police department disclosed recently that they are no longer searching Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County for Gabby Petito’s fiancée, Brian Laundrie. According to Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor, “Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie,” just not in Carlton Reserve. The report stated, “We currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there.”
Deseret News

Gabby Petito, boyfriend would fight and break up a lot, Brian Laundrie’s sister says

Brian Laundrie’s sister, Cassie Laundrie, said it was “typical” for Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, to fight and break up. Petito, 22, was reported missing on Sept. 11 after she and her boyfriend went on a cross-country road trip, which they documented through Instagram and YouTube. Parts of their stay included visits to Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks throughout July and August.
