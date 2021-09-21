CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Charles Milton Conway, Jr.

Teton Valley News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Milton Conway, Jr., beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on September 18, 2021. Charles was born at St. Vincent's Hospital, Jacksonville, Florida on June 30, 1940 to Lucille Dunn Conway and Charles M. Conway. Youngest of two boys, he attended Ortega elementary and the Bolles School, class of 1958. While at Washington and Lee University, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and earned a law degree thereafter at Washington and Lee Law School.

