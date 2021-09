As an organisation created to tackle extreme poverty and preventable disease, the past year has been a stark reminder to everyone at ONE just how important this mission is. All around the world, we have seen how a single virus has brought chaos and fear — threatening people’s lives and livelihoods and wreaking havoc on whole economies. As is so often the case, the poorest and most vulnerable have borne the brunt of this crisis; for them, an end to the pandemic still seems a frighteningly remote prospect. And it has set back efforts on the Sustainable Development Goals by years, maybe even decades. 100 million more people are suffering from extreme poverty, tens of millions of children have not been able to learn at school and testing and treatments against HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria have been dangerously disrupted.

