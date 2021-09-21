CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hill County, MT

Park board ignores presentations on beaver control at park

By Patrick Johnston
Havre Daily News
 9 days ago

As expected, the Hill County Park Board has basically voted to continue with its current way of managing beaver in Beaver Creek Park. Trapping is the only means of control they have ever used and will continue to use. No mention of measures or monitoring or keeping records. There was a small mention of using other devices in certain instances but would have to be voted on by the board and to see if they have the money for it.

