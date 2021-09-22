Flood Advisory issued for Floyd, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 00:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Floyd; Franklin FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM EDT WEDNESDAY FOR EAST ERN FLOYD AND SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 1150 PM EDT, Moderate rainfall persists within the advisory area. From 1.5 to 3 inches of rain fell across this region during the evening hours. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is possible through 230 AM EDT. Excessive runoff could continue to result in minor flooding within the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Copper Hill... Endicott Check This includes the following streams and drainages Ryans Branch, Roaring Run, Meadow Creek, Pine Creek, Dodd Creek, Meadow Run, Lick Fork, Boothe Creek, Rennet Bag Creek, Pigg River, Beaverdam Creek, Otter Creek and Little River. Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.