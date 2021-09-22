CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton County, SD

County OKs Cannabis Rules

By Rob Nielsen rob.nielsen@yankton.net
Yankton Daily Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYankton County now has the zoning infrastructure necessary to allow for the cultivation, production and sales of medical cannabis. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the board voted 4-0 in favor of revising the zoning ordinance to allow for medical cannabis establishments (cultivation facilities, dispensaries, product manufacturing facilities and testing facilities) in commercial, lakeside commercial and agriculture zones throughout the county.

www.yankton.net

