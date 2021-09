FARMINGTON, Conn. — The remnants of Hurricane Ida largely spared the State of Connecticut but, some farmers across the area, are still reeling from the flooding rains. Rodger Phillips, who owns the historic Sub Edge Farm in Farmington with his wife Isabelle, says he lost acres of his carrots, radishes, kale and summer squash as the result of the relentless rainfall that deluged his family farm in early September.

