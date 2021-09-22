CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James reacts to major throwback served up by Lou Williams’ mom

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams both entered the NBA straight from high school. LeBron was selected no. 1 overall in 2003 by the Cleveland Cavaliers, while Williams was picked no. 45 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers two years later. But not many know that LBJ and Lou Will […] The post LeBron James reacts to major throwback served up by Lou Williams’ mom appeared first on ClutchPoints.

New York Post

LeBron James and Savannah skip Met Gala to celebrate eighth anniversary

LeBron James and wife Savannah James had a good reason for skipping Monday’s Met Gala. The couple opted out of walking the red carpet in New York City to celebrate their eight-year anniversary, the Los Angele Lakers star revealed in a post on Instagram on Tuesday. “Our own personal Met...
LeBron James’ ‘Met Gala’ With Savannah Will Bring Tears To Your Eyes

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and his wife Savannah celebrated their 8-year marriage anniversary on Tuesday and you know The King had to take to social media to acknowledge the special day. James posted a heartwarming "Met Gala" inspired message on Instagram to the mother of his children: Several former teammates of LeBron James also commented on the post, including JR Smith and Dwyane Wade. The couple have been together before the Lakers star even became a household name in the NBA.
LeBron James Sells Brentwood Park Mansion for $19.6 Million

Click here to read the full article. After first bouncing onto the market with a $20.5 million asking price about six months ago, LeBron James has officially sold his Brentwood Park mansion, one of two Brentwood estates he owns. Records reveal the property, which hasn’t been occupied by the NBA superstar for several years, went for $19.6 million in an off-market deal to Hon “Alexander” Shing, founder of the privately-held, L.A.-based real estate investment firm Cottonwood Management. The sale netted King James a lot of money, but it’s also a technical loss — a whopping $1.4 million less than the $21...
NBC Sports

Carmelo Anthony on LeBron James: ‘You the GM’

When Carmelo Anthony fell from the NBA a couple years ago, plenty of rumors swirled about him joining his old friend LeBron James on the Lakers. But a contract never came for Anthony. The prevailing storyline: LeBron blessed the Lakers signing Anthony, but the front office didn’t. This summer, Anthony...
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To LeBron James’ Honest Admission

LeBron James couldn’t help but blast a certain group of basketball players via Twitter on Saturday. The NBA superstar called out basketball players who practice moves that they’re never going to actually use. He even went on to say it annoys him. “Why do so many ball players work on...
Top NBA Finals moments: LeBron James cramps up, exits Game 1 of 2014 NBA Finals

The Series Situation: San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat tied, 0-0 The Play: In the middle of Game 1 of The Finals, the air conditioning at the AT&T Center gave out. The temperature rose and LeBron James was the player most affected. Suffering from cramps, James was subbed out multiple times in the second half, leaving the game for good with 3:59 left in the fourth quarter and the Heat within two. The Spurs finished the game on a 31-9 run, including a 16-3 stretch after James sat down.
Lakers Daily

Report: LeBron James set up recruiting ‘war room’ to aid Lakers’ pursuit of Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers overhauled most of their roster this past offseason. Lakers captain LeBron James reportedly helped recruit while the franchise entertained trading for superstar players. “In the two months that followed their first-round playoff flop against Phoenix [Suns], when [Anthony] Davis’ groin injury left them pulling up lame,...
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: Why they should split up LeBron James and Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly on a mission to acquire a point guard during this off-season. Marc Stein stated on July 13th via Substack that the team wanted to get a starting point guard to push LeBron James and Anthony Davis to power forward and center. The team accomplished its goal when they acquired Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards before the NBA draft on July 29th.
ClutchPoints

Lakers superstar LeBron James reacts to epic Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk Liverpool milestones

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is hyped after watching Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk lead Liverpool during their game against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Both Salah and Van Dijk reached new milestones with Liverpool in the game, with the former reaching his 150th appearance for the club and later making it to his 100th. James, who is a part-owner of the English Premier League club, made sure to acknowledge and pay tribute to the two stars for their achievements.
lakers365.com

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Kevin Durant being named favorite to win MVP while LeBron James ranks 7th I UNDISPUTED

The latest preseason poll unveiled the top candidates most likely to win MVP. Kevin Durant received 38 percent of the votes as he finished in first place while LeBron James didn't even crack the top 5 as he placed seventh. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets are predicted to win it all though as they received 79 percent of the votes while the Los Angeles Lakers placed second with just 16 percent. Hear Shannon Sharpe defend LeBron James while Skip Bayless agrees that KD will win MVP.
Popculture

LeBron James' Next Movie Project Headed to YouTube

Lebron James is bringing his films to YouTube. YouTube Originals announced on Tuesday, Sept. 14 that I Promise, a documentary film by Marc Levin that chronicles the story of LeBron James' dedication to his hometown of Akron, Ohio and its students, is coming to the streaming platform. The film will debut on YouTube Originials on Thursday, Sept. 28. It'll chronicle James' deviation to bridging the educational and wealth gap through the eyes of the inspiring students who are readjusting the expectations of their futures.
The Spun

Soccer Legend Has A Blunt Message For LeBron James

LeBron James often speaks out on non-basketball issues. The legendary Los Angeles Lakers star will often voice his opinion on social justice issues, politics and more. This bothered legendary soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who believes that athletes should not speak up about politics. “I said that we are not politicians....
