In a futile attempt to join the big leagues, the Bears struck out in grand fashion against the University of the Pacific at Paypal Park. Concluding their nonconference series, the Bears started off the Sept. 16 game in high spirits as they prepared to face Pacific at the home of the San Jose Earthquakes. Elated to showcase its talent to the Quakes — a team who is known to recruit players right from its backyard — Cal exhibited what can only be described as performance anxiety.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO