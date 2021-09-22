CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets star Kevin Durant’s 1-word reaction to Isiah Thomas’ Kyrie Irving take

basketball-addict.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA legend Isiah Thomas recently claimed that the Brooklyn Nets “will not win the championship” without Kyrie Irving. Kevin Durant, for his part, couldn’t agree more. On social media, Durant made sure to let everyone know how he feels after Thomas and former Nets guards Kenny Anderson and Sherman Douglas showed their support to Irving. […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant’s 1-word reaction to Isiah Thomas’ Kyrie Irving take appeared first on ClutchPoints.

www.basketball-addict.com

