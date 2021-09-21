Blue Shield of California, tennis champion Venus Williams fight healthcare bias
In an effort to combat bias in healthcare, Blue Shield of California is teaming up with tennis champion and activist Venus Williams on a new campaign titled "Hear Me." Ms. Williams is one of seven women in the new campaign, which raised awareness for her autoimmune disorder Sjogren's syndrome, mental health, Black maternal health, and fitness and wellness, according to the Sept. 20 announcement.www.beckershospitalreview.com
Comments / 0