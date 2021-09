Area Scores: Sept. 22

Bismarck Century has taken its place among the elite high school football programs in North Dakota history and at times made it look easy. No so on Friday. The top-ranked Patriots turned two big plays on offense and returned a blocked field goal for a score into 21 points and held off the Mandan Braves 21-14 for their 27th straight win in an 11AA West Region game at Starion Sports Complex.

MANDAN, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO