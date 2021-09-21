CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

We’re head over heels for these incredible, queer parents

meaws.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeather Has Two Mommies sparked national outrage, book burnings, and a debate about whether same-sex couples should raise children. Some gay parents lost custody of their children: Sharon Bottoms was a 23-year-old-lesbian in 1993, when her 2-year-old-son, Tyler, was taken from her and given to her mother to raise. The...

meaws.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Santorum
meaws.com

‘The View’ trolls audiences by booking Caitlyn Jenner as a guest host and people are not OK with it

Fresh off the heels of her crushing defeat in California’s gubernatorial recall election, Caitlyn Jenner is guest-hosting The View today. And this, ladies and gentlemen, is precisely why we can’t have nice things.Related: Caitlyn Jenner’s campaign debrief has begun and OMFG what a mess that wasThe hit morning talk show, which clearly must be trolling its own viewers, made the surprise announcement late yesterday, and the response has been, well, shall we have a looksy?Jesus, why?
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Psaki mocks Fox reporter for claiming women lie about being pregnant

Fox News’ White House reporter Peter Doocy has clashed with press secretary Jen Psaki in a heated exchange about pregnant women at the US-Mexico border.At Thursday’s press briefing, Doocy asked about the situation at the border, where migrants routinely try to enter the United States.“We’re being told by our people on the ground that you’re releasing pretty much all family units,” said Doocy. “Couples where the woman says that she is pregnant, or single women who say that they are pregnant and that no one has to actually take a pregnancy test unless they want to, so…”“Are you suggesting...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Whoopi Goldberg says Democratic Party sabotaged by far-left demands: 'We made ourselves the boogeyman'

Whoopi Goldberg said the Democratic Party is being sabotaged by far-left members. The cohosts of The View discussed the Democratic Party split in conversations surrounding the infrastructure and reconciliation packages, with some saying Democratic centrists such as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia are to blame for stalling the packages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican
The Independent

Dear Fiona: My relationship with my in-laws is at breaking point – should we cut them out of our lives?

The problem…“My husband and I have had issues with his parents since before we were married. It’s been over 10 years now – and they’ve tried to encourage him to divorce me, swindled money from us, and edged him out of the family business.“They are extremely traditional and have never supported me working outside the home. His father is verbally abusive to his mother and expects my husband to treat me that way as well. Obviously, my husband does not; we have a good relationship and he supports my career. My in-laws are hardly involved in our children’s lives and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Not-yet-divorced dad wants to put a ring on it

Dear Amy: My marriage of almost 16 years ended three years ago. My estranged wife is mentally ill, mentally abusive, and an alcoholic. Since separation, she has been to rehab twice and spent a month in a mental institution. I filed for divorce. My ex has been completely non-compliant to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Society
meaws.com

For Transgender Youth, Stigma Is Just One Barrier to Health Care

Piper, a 17-year-old transgender girl, says she knows she is fortunate. She lives just outside Atlanta, with a supportive family and two rescued leopard geckos, Saturn and Juno. Queer Med, a private gender clinic, is a short drive away; two years ago, she started a regimen of gender-affirming hormones there,...
HEALTH
Upworthy

A class presentation listing 'pros' and 'cons' of slavery is why we need racism education

How race and racism are handled in schools has been an issue for decades, but the debate has been pushed into the spotlight in the past couple of years as the Black Lives Matter movement has gained momentum. Hysteria over critical race theory (or what people think critical race theory is) has overtaken school board meetings and resulted in legislation governing what can and can't be talked about in the classroom when it comes to race and racism.
EDUCATION
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather says family 'speechless' over Brian Laundrie's silence: 'We're not going away'

Gabby Petito’s family is continuing to speak out about her disappearance as her fiance, Brian Laundrie, remains silent. Jim Schmidt, Gabby’s stepfather, said the family is "speechless" that Laundrie won’t come forward with information despite their desperate pleas for information to help law enforcement. Schmidt said the family is beyond...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wmleader.com

Ben & Jerry’s releases anti-cop flavor with Rep. Cori Bush

Woke ice-cream maker Ben & Jerry’s has unveiled a new flavor whose proceeds will partly go to support lefty Rep. Cori Bush‘s $10 billion, anti-police bill that seeks to defund cops and replace them with social workers in certain incidents. A portion of the proceeds from sales of the flavor,...
RESTAURANTS
Asbury Park Press

They were a missionary, a Muslim and an evangelical but are now atheists. Why?

Tom Van Denburgh's transformation from believer to skeptic didn't come in a sudden, "a-ha!" moment. It was more like a slow, steady trek toward a new truth. Growing up in the northern New Jersey suburbs, Van Denburgh attended a private Christian academy with "an overemphasis on hell and brimstone" and an unhealthy preoccupation with Satan, he recalls.
RELIGION
The Atlantic

My Dad Is Dead. His Landlord Just Evicted Him.

When my father’s heart stopped, I had no choice but to keep moving. He had lived alone, and I understood that managing the logistics of his death—planning his funeral, settling his debts, divvying up his belongings—would be an enormous task. Those looming practical matters infuriated me; I hated that my world-shattering news had not, in fact, shattered the world. It kept spinning along, so I did too. I got the news on a Thursday; flew from my home in the United Kingdom to his home in Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday; and headed to his apartment with my sister on Monday to begin tying up the loose ends of his life. We didn’t have a key to his apartment, but my sister knew the building receptionist and was sure she’d let us in under the circumstances.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy