I have a hydrangea and would like to know how to make it bloom blue flowers. — Kathy Newman, Gretna. Hydrangeas are exceptional plants in that the color of their flowers can change depending on the acidity or alkalinity of the soil. It all has to do with how much aluminum is available in the soil for the roots to absorb. In acid soils, aluminum ions are readily available to be absorbed, and this causes the flowers to be blue. Gardeners who live on the south shore of Lake Pontchartrain have soils that are alkaline, and that tends to make their hydrangeas bloom pink or lavender-pink.

GARDENING ・ 14 DAYS AGO