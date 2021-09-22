CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manny Pacquiao's Career In Boxing Up In The Air

By Daniel Yanofsky
Fightful
Fightful
 7 days ago

There appears to be some confusion as to whether Manny Pacquiao will step inside a boxing ring again or not. The current Senator recently announced his intention to run for President of the Philippines. This comes after a unanimous decision loss against Yordenis Ugas back in August. Looking to be with family, Pacquiao recently spoke with Toni Gonzaga about his future in the sport. Boxing since 1995, Pacquiao discussed spending more time with family. Many are taking his quotes as a retirement speech.

