It’s nice just to be able to enjoy a win again. For far too long, the majority of the fan base has understood that USC’s ceiling was extremely limited as long as Clay Helton remained the head coach. And that means every win gave Clay Helton’s superiors a potential justification for maintaining the unacceptable status quo. It’s refreshing to have that burden removed. Now we can just enjoy a win without worrying about what the win means for the long-term health of the program.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO