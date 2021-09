Whether it is due to Kanye West’s psyche, his unsuccessful application for president or an alleged affair between wife Kim Kardashian and rapper Meek Mill will remain a secret. On the other hand, it is certain that the relationship of the former glamor couple is over. After months of speculation about the impending divorce, Kardashian now did what Hollywood does to announce the end of a relationship: she took off the diamond ring. During the Christmas break in the mountains of Lake Tahoe, the businesswoman showed herself without the fifteen-carat that West had put on her finger seven years ago after the marriage proposal.

TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP ・ 8 DAYS AGO