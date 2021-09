‘Nailed It’ (stylized as ‘Nailed It!’) is a baking show on Netflix that is quite satisfying in its own way. The outcomes aren’t necessarily delightful to look at and are far from perfect, but there is a sense of achievement as one of three contestants wins $10,000 in each episode of the show. The contestants are amateur bakers who are tasked with replicating some of the most complicated cakes and sweet goods. The unscripted series first premiered on March 9, 2018.

