Hollywood’s Green King Ed Begley Jr. on Vegan Eating, Solar Power, and Optimism

By Vegetarian Times Editors
Vegetarian Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd. Note: This interview with Ed Begley Jr was originally published in March, 2014. Known to arrive at Hollywood events on his bicycle, Ed Begley Jr. is an indefatigable advocate for green living. Racking up film and TV credits including Curb Your Enthusiasm and Better Call Saul, the actor lives in a solar-powered home near Los Angeles; construction of his new, Platinum LEED–certified residence is chronicled on the Web series On Begley Street.

