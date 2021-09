COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he will announce a new round of incentives on Thursday for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “We’ll be announcing some incentives directly aimed at the problem we’ve been looking at this week and talking about this week -- and that is the number of young people who are not vaccinated,” Gov. DeWine told reporters in a visit to Rocky River in northeast Ohio on Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO