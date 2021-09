Today: High pressure has lost its influence which will allow for more rain. Showers and thunderstorms will be more in coverage between 80 to 60% with rain chances mostly in the afternoon. The humidity will also be back to higher levels with highs in the mid-80s and partly cloudy skies otherwise. The higher humidity will lead to heat index values between 90 and 95 degrees if the rain gets a late start. Overnight lows will be in the low-70s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO