Trucker injured when semis collide on Interstate 84 in East Idaho
On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, injury crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 220, east of Burley. Reyni Sosa De Leon, 31, of Philadelphia, PA, was stopped on the right shoulder in a 2017 Volvo semi towing a single trailer. James Bronson, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, was driving westbound in a 2021 Freightliner semi with a single trailer. Bronson's tractor struck Sosa De Leon's trailer.www.rexburgstandardjournal.com
