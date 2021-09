Netflix has been holding out on us for the past year, but we finally have our first look at its forthcoming limited series Colin in Black & White. First announced in June 2020, the six-episode scripted series will delve into the upbringing of football star turned activist Colin Kaepernick before he made it big in the NFL. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback teamed up with award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay to co-create and executive produce the drama series, and they just shared a glimpse at the fruits of their creative labors in the form of a teaser trailer. Check out the captivating footage ahead after first catching up on the show's plot, cast, and release date.

