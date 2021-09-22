1-32 poll, plus every team’s most pleasant surprise fantasy player

Keeping a lid on the reigning NFL Rookie of the Year is no small task, but it's exactly what the Dallas Cowboys were able to achieve in their 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. Even more impressive was who they did it without -- starting defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory absent due to a fractured foot and a stint on the COVID/reserve list, respectfully -- leading to rookie first-round pick Micah Parsons leaving his imprint on the victory as a pass rusher.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO