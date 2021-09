It hasn't been a great time for USC as of late. Losing to Stanford at home, firing head coach Clay Helton shortly after and trailing by double-digit points to a Washington State football team considered to be one of the worst in the Pac-12 had the Trojans ready to slip rather quickly into the perils of mediocrity. Quarterback Kedon Slovis was also injured and left with an upper-body injury just minutes into the game on Saturday.

