CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Impeachment: American Crime Story Episode 4 release date and synopsis

By Mads Lennon
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new episode of Impeachment: American Crime Story has wrapped airing on FX. When does Impeachment: American Crime Story Episode 4 release? What is the next episode about, and what is it titled? Find out all of the details below. American Crime Story Season 3 is focused on telling the...

showsnob.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Impeachment – American Crime Story: When does it air and how to watch it?

Impeachment: American Crime Story is a dramatisation of the events that led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998. The anthology series previously dedicated its first season to OJ Simpson’s murder trial, and its second instalment to the killing of Gianni Versace. Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives on...
U.S. POLITICS
FanSided

Hightown Season 2 trailer, key art, synopsis, release date, and more

STARZ has released the official trailer, key art, and synopsis for Hightown Season 2. Plus, find out when the new season premieres and more details. The crime drama starring Monica Raymund returns next month on STARZ. Return to Cape Cod for a new season of thrills, secrets, betrayals and more when Hightown returns and introduces the Cape’s “dark” season. You don’t want to miss out on what the latest episodes have in store.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clive Owen
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Bill Clinton
Primetimer

Annaleigh Ashford reacts to Paula Jones saying her Impeachment: American Crime Story portrayal is inaccurate

Ashford tells Vulture she did a lot of preparation to play the Bill Clinton scandal figure. "Certainly all the video footage I had was outrageously helpful," says Ashford. "She’s familiar to anybody who was aware of this moment in history, so you want to make sure you’re not creating a caricature of this person — but you want to really be dead-on with her accent. Because her look was something she changed, for me, that needed to be really specific, given the way she was so brutally picked on in terms of her physical looks. That was really important. But really the most important thing in any character you’re working on is figuring out what they want." Ashford was asked about Jones' recent comments to Inside Edition, saying Ashford's portrayal makes her look "almost kind of cartoonish-y." Ashford says she didn't see the interview, adding: "There’s so much source material that I felt the producers made a very smart and wise decision in keeping with the history of American Crime Story and not reaching out to the people who are involved. The one exception, obviously, is Monica Lewinsky, because that’s a whole other narrative that was squashed: Now people know that she wasn’t allowed to speak out at all and her agency was completely taken away from her. On that note, I can understand that Paula Jones would maybe feel slighted because she didn’t get to be a part of telling her story. But I feel like there was so much source material that we told her story the best we could, and I would like to believe that we gave great empathy to this woman, and people are seeing a different dimension to her story and her narrative. I think we’re giving voice to her piece of this puzzle in a way that hasn’t been done before."
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

'The View's' Ana Navarro claims Democrats today would hold Bill Clinton accountable for Lewinsky affair

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro claimed Wednesday that if the affair between former President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky, as well as his subsequent impeachment, had taken place today, Democrats would actually hold him accountable. While discussing the affair with her co-hosts, Navarro cited Democrats putting pressure on former Democratic...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thecinemaholic.com

Ordinary Joe Episode 1 Release Date and Spoilers

‘Ordinary Joe’ is a drama series created by Garrett Lerner and Russel Friend that explores three distinct versions of the eponymous character’s life. The story explores the idea of how a person’s choices drastically affect the kind of life they lead. The three parallel lives of Joe represent three choices that he faces at a crucial stage that ultimately shapes his life.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Friendship#Fx#Hulu
IndieWire

‘Sopranos’ Creator Brought Original Star Back for Prequel Film to ‘Clear Up’ Story Confusion

[Editor’s note: The following post contains a minor spoiler for “The Many Saints of Newark.”] The upcoming “Sopranos” prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark” takes place decades before the Emmy-winning HBO drama series, but series creator David Chase still managed to lure back one of the original show’s most popular actors. Michael Imperioli, who starred as Christopher Moltisanti on “The Sopranos,” reprises his role from beyond the grave as the posthumous narrator of “Many Saints.” Christopher died in the HBO series’ final seasons. The film’s plot focuses on Christopher’s father, Dickie Moltisanti (played by Alessandro Nivola). “That was the maraschino cherry...
MOVIES
TVLine

The Boys' 'R-Rated' College-Set Spinoff Ordered to Series at Amazon

The Boys is officially enrolling in college: Amazon Prime has given a series order to a spinoff set at a supes university. Additionally, Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters (Agent Carter) have stepped in as showrunners, replacing Craig Rosenberg, who exited due to creative differences, per The Hollywood Reporter. Described as “part college show, part Hunger Games,” but “with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys,” the untitled offshoot takes place at “America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes” aka supes, which is run by Vought International. The spinoff will be an irreverent, “R-rated” series that explores the lives of...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Unveils ‘Bridgerton’s Massive Viewership In Data Dump, Talks Disney & Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit, More ‘Stranger Things’ & Streamer’s “Biggest Show Ever”

Shonda Rhimes is now officially the Empress of Netflix, thanks to the massive success of Bridgerton and a rare look under Netflix’s data hood. “We’re trying to be more transparent with talent, with the market,” Ted Sarandos said Monday, making no bones that the streamer’s info is still is “a big black box, mostly.” Speaking today at the Code Conference at the Beverly Hilton, the streamer’s co-CEO did drop some slides full of metrics that showed Season 1 of Rhimes’ period drama is the most initially watched and most engaged with series on the service. Additionally, this self-described attempt to be “more transparent”...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Debuts Stunning First Look at Dream in Opening Scene From Neil Gaiman Adaptation

Dream, Death and Desire are all finally coming to Netflix. Thirty-two years after DC Comics published the first issue of “The Sandman,” Neil Gaiman’s phantasmagoric dive into the world of dreams, Netflix unveiled the first look at its highly anticipated live-action adaptation on Saturday. Stars Tom Sturridge — who plays Morpheus, a.k.a. Dream, the titular ruler of Dreaming — and Kirby Howell-Baptiste — who plays Death, Dream’s chic and easygoing sister — revealed the first look during Tudum, Netflix’s global virtual fan event. Executive produced by Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and showrunner Allan Heinberg (“The Catch,” “Scandal”), “The Sandman” is updating Gaiman’s graphic novel by...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

‘The Good Fight’s Carrie Preston Joins John Logan’s Blumhouse Feature Directorial Debut

EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Preston has boarded John Logan’s untitled feature directorial debut at Blumhouse, which has been billed as a LGBTQIA+ empowerment movie set at a gay conversion camp. The project from the three-time Oscar nominee was previously known as Whistler Camp.  Preston joins the already cast Theo Germaine and Kevin Bacon, the latter who is also serving as executive producer. Jason Blum and Michael Aguilar are producing. Scott Turner Schofield is also serving as EP. For seven seasons, Preston starred as Arlene Fowler, the sassy red-headed waitress on the hit HBO series True Blood. She won an Emmy playing Elsbeth Tascioni on CBS’...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Pretty Little Liars’ HBO Max Reboot Casts Sharon Leal, Elena Goode and Lea Salonga

HBO Max announced that the cast of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” now includes Sharon Leal, Elena Goode and Lea Salonga as series regulars and Zakiya Young and Carly Pope in recurring roles. Previously announced cast members of the “Pretty Little Liars” reboot include Chandler Kinney, Bailee Madison, Maia Reficco, Malia Pyles, Zaria, Mallory Bechtel, Alex Aiono and Eric Johnson. The series is set in the present, 20 years after a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, a disparate group of teen girls — the new “Little Liars” — find themselves tormented by an...
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 2 Episode 2) “New World Order”, trailer, release date

Stabler’s loyalty is put to the test at work, and again at home when his mother unexpectedly shows up. Startattle.com – Law & Order: Organized Crime | NBC. While Jet steps into the field to secure necessary intel for the team, Bell considers a proposition from Congressman Kilbride. Stabler and Benson air some long-standing grievances. Guest starring Ellen Burstyn, Ron Cephas Jones and Mariska Hargitay.
TV SERIES
FanSided

How many episodes are in American Horror Season 10?

How many American Horror Story Season 10 episodes are there in total? How many episodes will there be in the second part of the season, “Death Valley?”. This season of American Horror Story is unique in that it has two stories to tell rather than just a traditional single story told across 10-13 episodes. American Horror Story: Double Feature aired the finale to the first half of the season, “Red Tide,” last week and now we’ll get to see the start of the second part, “Death Valley,” tomorrow on FX.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11 to Debut in October on HBO, Drops First Teaser (TV News Roundup)

HBO announced that comedy series “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” starring Larry David, returns for its 11th season on Oct. 24. The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning series will premiere ten episodes this season, with new episodes airing subsequent Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET. The newly released teaser opens on an image of earth seen from space, the globe eventually morphing into David’s head with the text of the trailer reading: “The world has changed. He hasn’t.” Season 11 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is created by David, who also serves as executive producer along with Jeff Garlin and Jeff Schaffer, with co-executive producer Laura Streicher...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt, Ato Essandoh Join Benicio Del Toro Thriller ‘Reptile’ (Exclusive)

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt and Ato Essandoh have joined Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake in Reptile, a crime thriller that Grant Singer is directing for Netflix. Also joining the cast are Frances Fisher (Watchmen) and Eric Bogosian (Succession). Written by Singer and Benjamin Brewer, the script centers on a hardened detective (Del Toro) who, after the the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life. Silverstone is playing Del Toro’s wife, while Pitt is a man so...
MOVIES
FanSided

FanSided

152K+
Followers
344K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy