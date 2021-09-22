CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

‘White’ sign unintentionally placed on high school drinking fountain, principal says

By Glenn Counts, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 7 days ago

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — An image circulating on social media has gotten so much attention that a local middle school principal has had to address it.

The photo showing a sign labeled “white” hung above a drinking fountain was shared on Snapchat with students at Piedmont High School in Union County.

[WSOC special program: Talking About Race and Schools]

Some families reached out to Channel 9 to figure out what the school was doing about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X7UkA_0c3xklVf00
Sign unintentionally placed on water fountain at local high school

The photo has caused quite an uproar on social media -- an ugly reminder of a past that most would prefer to forget.

“I was really upset, especially knowing that I graduated there too a couple of years ago,” said one former student.

Her younger brother currently attends Piedmont High School and was upset by what he saw.

“I can only imagine how many people saw it because all of these kids are so interconnected on social media, especially on Snapchat in that age group, so everybody in the school knows about what’s going on,” she said.

The school district said it did not know how far the picture was shared but the concern was high enough that the principal sent out a message to parents, telling them he had investigated the matter.

“During practice, a cheer sign was left just outside the gym on the floor, and it was picked up and placed on a water fountain,” the principal said. “We have investigated this matter and concluded that the placement was not intentional.”

The explanation didn’t stop the hurt that some kids said they felt.

“I know that my brother has told me that they are getting calls from parents already that are angry about what’s going on,” that former student told Channel 9.

The principal’s message went on to say that if anyone was offended, the school apologizes.

The explanation was not enough for some who said they have a hard time believing it was not intentional.

(WATCH BELOW: Talking About Race: The history of race in Charlotte’s Schools)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 38

robin williams
6d ago

Good leadership would've immediately and pulically expressed intolerance of racial bias and worked to resolve the issue. Bad leadership makes feeble attempts at justifying ...

Reply(1)
15
Nicole Johnson
5d ago

I've never seen so many excuses in my life.. I'm white and take offense to the sign. So you're saying I can only drink from this fountain. Most schools around the U.S are requiring students to bring a water bottle. In a pandemic who uses a water fountain?? That's a breeding ground for germs to be passed. And it's sad that so many are blinded by the hate that you couldn't see the difference. Excuses never fixed anything

Reply(2)
15
Shatarra Fletcher Grier
5d ago

Very intentional, and placed with a purpose. Wether as a joke, or as malicious hate. Not funnny

Reply(1)
5
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Education
Society
WSOC Charlotte

Couple holding hands dies 1 minute apart of COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan couple diagnosed with COVID-19 died within one minute of each other Sunday, according to WXMI. Sarah Dunham told the news station that her parents, Cal and Linda Dunham, did everything together. “The love that they found together after a previous marriage is fantastic,” she...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
