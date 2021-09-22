CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dungeons & Dragons Takes Players To The World Of Faerie In “The Wild Beyond the Witchlight”

By Brandon Toh
geekculture.co
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDungeons & Dragons, the most popular tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG) in the world, has released the first adventure set in Feywild, the plane of Faerie. The Wild Beyond the Witchlight takes players and Dungeon Master (DM) alike on a fantastical romp through the Witchlight Carnival. The carnival occurs once every eight years, spreading joy one settlement at a time, and promises to be one unforgettable whimsical adventure.

geekculture.co

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Dwarven Forge Reveals Dice Reliquaries for Dungeons & Dragons Dice

Dwarven Forge has revealed a new line of dice reliquaries designed for tabletop enthusiasts to show off their most fantastic dice. The new accessory line will be funded via a Kickstarter campaign launching this fall and will offer players and dice enthusiasts a new way to display their favorite gaming dice at home and on the game table. The new line of reliquaries will feature multiple collections of sculptures, each embodying a different design themes. Several of the designs include internal LEDs to create light effects on dice, which will look particularly striking on translucent dice. The reliquaries will also feature interchangeable dice insets to accommodate a range of dice sizes and styles.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldauniverse.net

New use from Breath of the Wild spicy peppers takes players to new heights

It’s been four years. Surely, everything there is to find has been discovered in Breath of the Wild, right? Well, it seems Zelda fans will never stop digging into their favorite games to drain every little bit of fun they can from it. Reddit user tetr4_hc has shown off a truly uplifting new use for spicy peppers.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Classic Dungeons & Dragons Adventure Reborn for Fifth Edition

Goodman Games has published the latest in its line of classic Dungeons & Dragons adventures reprints. The publisher announced that its latest Original Adventures Reincarnated book, which reprints The Temple of Elemental Evil, is now available on their online store. The two-volume set not only republishes the original adventure with high-quality scans of multiple printings of the adventure, it also includes a Fifth Edition conversion of the adventure with new material, such as new wilderness encounters, expands the Village of Nulb, fully details the Elemental Nodes, and provides Fifth Edition updates of many original magic items, monsters, and spells.
VIDEO GAMES
thedigitalfix.com

Dungeons and Dragons movie – should it be straight fantasy or more meta like Jumanji?

Dungeons and Dragons is one of the most influential and iconic tabletop roleplaying games around. Originally designed by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson, D&D has been delighting fantasy lovers since 1974, and has accumulated a huge fanbase as well as a massive well of lore. Recently it was announced that the creators behind the comedy movie Game Night, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, would be making a new cinematic adaptation of the TTRPG. Needless to say, many avid roleplayers are curious about what direction the script will take.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Games#In The World#Ttrpg#Dungeon Master#The Witchlight Carnival
thefandomentals.com

The Fandomentals ‘Wild Beyond the Witchlight’ Giveaway

*Entrants must be 18 or older, and live in the Continental United States. Big thanks to Wizards and the D&D team for the images and giveaway copy!. Have strong thoughts about this piece you need to share? Or maybe there’s something else on your mind you’re wanting to talk about with fellow Fandomentals? Head on over to our Community server to join in the conversation!
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

League of Legends Netflix Series ‘Arcane’ Unveils Character Posters

Netflix and Riot Games have unveiled eight character posters for the upcoming animated series Arcane. The posters feature some of the League of Legends heroes such as Jinx, VI and more. The posters also reveal the cast members who would be voicing the characters in the animated series. Voicing Vi...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Cosplay Takes on Android 18's Tournament of Power Look

One awesome Dragon Ball Super cosplay is taking on Android 18's Tournament of Power makeover head on! While the manga release for the series has continued far beyond where the anime came to an end, fans of the franchise hold the anime's final arc in quite a high regard. The Tournament of Power brought some of the most memorable fights to the anime's run overall, and had some pretty huge moments for every character involved in Universe 7's teams. This included the surprising showing out for the Androids 17 and 18 throughout the arc.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Cosplay Takes Broly to the Next Level

One Dragon Ball cosplay has truly taken Broly's power to the next level! Out of all the characters and foes fans have been introduced to over the course of Akira Toriyama's franchise thus far, one of the most notable has been Broly. Not only was he introduced as another key Saiyan fighter in a world with very few of them left, he left such an impact on the series that the villain went from being completely non-canon to becoming an official part of the franchise's lore several years later with a full reboot.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
geekculture.co

Magic: The Gathering – Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Set Booster Unboxed

It’s time to open the set boosters from Magic: The Gathering’s latest expansion – Innistrad Midnight Hunt!. In case you need some help, here are some mechanics from the new release to take note of:. Flashback. Flashback is a keyword first introduced in 2001 in the Odyssey set. It allows...
HOBBIES
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Releases Domains of Delight Supplement

Wizards of the Coast has released a new Dungeons & Dragons supplement detailing how players can build their own Feywild domain of delight. Earlier today, Wizards of the Coast released Domains of Delight: A Feywild Accessory on the DMs Guild. The new supplement provides players with guidelines and tips for creating a Domain of Delight, a sequestered realm of the Feywild ruled over by an archfey. These domains match the emotional state of their archfey and act as a parallel to the Domains of Dread found in Ravenloft. The Domains of Delight concept was officially introduced in The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, a new D&D campaign adventure that also releases today. Interestingly, Domains of Delight was actually advertised in The Wild Beyond the Witchlight as an add-on supplement, the first time that Wizards has promoted a DMs Guild publication has been featured in a physical D&D book in that format.
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

Geek Review – Cloud Song: Saga of Skywalkers

The free-to-play mobile Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (MMORPG) is a bizarre genre, even to the most seasoned of gamers. It is a mix of the free-to-play PC MMORPGs prevalent in the mid to late 2000s, with idle games like Cookie Clicker and Clicker Heroes, and virtual gacha machines that make government intervention inevitable.
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

Pokémon UNITE Now Available On Mobile

Pokémon UNITE has finally arrived on mobile! With the mobile release, gamers can look forward to a new battle pass called Galactic Ghost 094, a Unite license for Zeraora through a special mission and a new feature, Unite Squads that allows you to find like-minded teams and chat with your squadmates.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Releases Strixhaven - A Curriculum of Chaos Previews

Dungeons & Dragons has released several mini-previews of its upcoming Magic: The Gathering sourcebook. Later this year, Wizards of the Coast will release Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos, a new campaign setting sourcebook that details the magic school of Strixhaven. Wizards first introduced Strixhaven in a Magic: The Gathering set of the same name and is now providing players with an in-depth look at the school, as well as a full-length D&D adventure set on the school's campus.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Its Grossest Dragons Yet

Dungeons & Dragons has given fans a sneak peak of two hideous and grotesque dragons that will appear in an upcoming sourcebook. This week, Wizards of the Coast released a new issue of Dragon+, its digital magazine dedicated to Dungeons & Dragons. The magazine contains an early look at Fizban's Treasury of Dragon, an upcoming sourcebook that provides new statblocks and lore for dragons and dragon-related creatures. The early look provided some new details about two monsters that will appear in Fizban's Treasury of Dragons, both of which are terrifying in different ways.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy