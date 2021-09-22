Dungeons & Dragons Takes Players To The World Of Faerie In “The Wild Beyond the Witchlight”
Dungeons & Dragons, the most popular tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG) in the world, has released the first adventure set in Feywild, the plane of Faerie. The Wild Beyond the Witchlight takes players and Dungeon Master (DM) alike on a fantastical romp through the Witchlight Carnival. The carnival occurs once every eight years, spreading joy one settlement at a time, and promises to be one unforgettable whimsical adventure.geekculture.co
Comments / 0