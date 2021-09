Pro-choice vs. pro-life. Abortion rights vs. anti-abortion crusade. The sanctity of a woman’s body vs. the sanctity of the fetus. These debates have weaved in and out of American politics for nearly five decades. Arguments have sprung up everywhere from the dinner table to the chambers of Congress about everything from morality to the logistics of fetal viability. The ever-present disagreement over abortion has a long history, but began to shift into its present form in 1973 when the Supreme Court ruled on Roe v. Wade.

ADVOCACY ・ 8 DAYS AGO