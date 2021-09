Personally, I take very little interest in Apple’s hardware and even less interest in their launch events. That said, this year’s iPhone 13 launch event felt very underwhelming whether you’re an Apple fanboy or otherwise. Don’t get me wrong. The new iPhone will be an awesome device and the stuff that Apple is doing with video is amazing but the latest model doesn’t really feel like a major upgrade if you ask me. Anyway, you probably didn’t come here to listen to me ramble about iPhones so let’s move on.

