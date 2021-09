Restoration to schools in South Louisiana damaged after Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Ida struck has been halted due to slow disaster relief payouts from FEMA and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. Senate Education Committee Chair Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, told state emergency officials that it’s “unacceptable, unreasonable and unconscionable” that it’s […] The post Southwest Louisiana schools’ hurricane restoration projects halted due to lack of money appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO