Morgantown, WV

Morgantown councilors review American Rescue Plan spending options

 7 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Elected leaders in Morgantown had the first opportunity to look at the summary and scoring of potential uses for the first installment of $5,621.754.50 in American Rescue Plan funds. Next spring, a like amount will be received bringing the total in American Rescue Plan money received by the city to $11,243,509. Under provisions of the act, the money must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.

