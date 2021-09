As the FDA recently approved Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot, many people who have gotten their first and second vaccine might be ready for their third. At AHN St. Vincent, the Director of Pharmacy Stephen Henderson says they administered the vaccine at the Blues and Jazz festival and had 60 people turn out for their booster. Now they're looking to get the third shot into more arms.

