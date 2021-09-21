Billions spent on roads and transit projects are often based on optimistic forecasts

In a press release from the U.S. Department of Transportation, USDOT "announced it has provided a package of Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) loans of up to $3.84 billion for the Central Puget Sound Regional Transit Authority (Sound Transit) for the financing of the Downtown Redmond Link Extension and refinancing of an additional five projects." The loans will save Sound Transit over $630 million "while helping move projects forward that will create and sustain tens of thousands of jobs." The Build America Bureau, the Obama-era agency that administers the TIFIA loans, was created to "streamline credit opportunities while also providing technical assistance and encouraging innovative best practices in project planning, financing, delivery, and operation."

TRAFFIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO