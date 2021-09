NEW YORK - Senator Charles Schumer is calling on the federal government to assist a new push to kill mosquitoes in New York to stop any possible spread of the West Nile Virus. "This is actually one of the worst mosquito seasons that we have had in recent memory," Schumer said at a Saturday news conference. "Even more concerning, these mosquitoes can spread the deadly West Nile Virus."

